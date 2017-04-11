Van driver rear-ends Kia after allegedly following too closely

A West Richland woman was allegedly following too closely to stop in time to avoid a rear-end collision on Tuesday.
Mikayla R. Johnsen, 21, of West Richland, was driving a white 2017 Ford Econoline van south on Highway 395 in Kennewick. She rear-ended a green 2013 Kia Soul as it was stopped at a red light at 10th Avenue at 2 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Johnsen was not injured, but her passenger, Robert J. Hamilton, 61, of Kennewick, was treated and released at Trios Southridge Hospital.
Hannah C. Terrell, 19, of Burlington, was driving the Kia. She was not injured.
The state patrol expects to cite Johnson for following Terrell too closely.
