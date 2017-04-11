Oregon State Police asks for help in wildlife violation investigation

The Oregon State Police is asking for help identifying two men as they conduct an investigation of possible wildlife violations south of The Dalles, Oregon, in February.
The violations occurred near the Tygh Valley on Feb. 27.
The White River Wildlife Area north of Badger Creek Road is closed during the winter months from Dec. 1 through March 31 to protect wintering wildlife. The state patrol also is investigating possible unlawful possession of deer parts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson at 541-980-2693.
