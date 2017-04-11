Teens arrested for vandalizing Benton County patrol car

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday for vandalizing a Benton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
Witnesses saw the two males in the area when the damage was done to the car, said Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. The two are suspected in vandalizing the Ford Crown Victoria on Saturday night when it was parked in the Benton County Public Works maintenance yard on North Hinzerling Road near Prosser.
The vandals threw about 20 large rocks over a fence, hitting the patrol car several times. Then they entered the fenced yard and smashed four of the car windows, spray painted “pigs” in white paint on the hood and emptied fire extinguishers inside the car.
Investigators were able to identify a 16- and a 17-year-old living in the 20000 block of Hinzerling Road, near the facility. After several interviews, the teens were booked into the Benton/Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of burglary, theft and malicious mischief.
Both are tied to local gangs, said Hatcher.
