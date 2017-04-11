Pasco police recover car stolen while keys were in it

The keys were in the 1988 Lincoln Town Car when it was stolen and two people were in it when it was recovered by Pasco police.
The car was parked at the Sacajawea Apartments at 507 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco when it was stolen on Monday night, according to the police. The car has 22-inch rims and plastic taped over a broken driver-side window.
At 1:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Officer Travis Park saw the car being driven away from the Thunderbird Motel at 414 W. Columbia St. He stopped the car and arrested the two people in it.
Driver Andrea M. Nunez, 25, of Pasco, and passenger Brett A. Rehn, 25, of Richland, were booked into the Franklin County jail on 72-hour holds on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police said they anticipate charges against them for allegedly having illegal narcotics.
Anyone knowing where the car was before it was stopped or who stole it, ae asked to call 509-545-3421.
Comments