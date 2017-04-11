Crime

April 11, 2017 12:52 PM

Motorcyclist dies after fiery Othello crash

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A 23-year-old man died Monday night when he crashed his motorcycle into a parked pickup truck, according to an Othello Police Department report.

The rider, an Othello resident, was traveling fast on the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

His motorcycle left the roadway before hitting the pickup, which was unoccupied. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Both the motorcycle and pickup caught fire and were destroyed, according to police reports.

His name has not been released because some family members have not been reached, according to police reports.

