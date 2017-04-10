Benton County patrol car smashed with rocks, graffitied

Gang members are suspected of using rocks to smash a Benton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and then spray painted “pigs” on the hood this weekend in Prosser.
The Ford Crown Victoria was parked at the north fence of the Benton County Public Works maintenance yard on North Hinzerling Road, according to Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
The vandals threw about 20 large rocks over a fence, hitting the patrol car several times. Then they entered the fenced yard and smashed four of the car windows, spray painted “pigs” in white paint on the hood and emptied fire extinguishers inside the car.
The fire extinguishers were taken from three parked county public works vehicles.
“Based upon the nature of additional graffiti sprayed onto the patrol car, it is believed this is a gang-related crime,” said Hatcher.
The car was damaged either Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-628-0333 and reference the number 17-04888.
