Video: Pasco fire crews battle house blaze Monday

Pasco fire crews were called out to battle a house fire on the 4500 block of West Henry Street on Monday afternoon.

The residents were home at the time but escaped unharmed.

Most of the fire damage was in the attic. Other parts of the home had water and smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation but is believed to have started over the garage in a converted living area, said Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department.

Fire crews from Kennewick and Franklin Fire District 3 also helped.