Pennsylvania murder victim was from Mid-Columbia

A Lower Yakima Valley man was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh suburb on April 6.
Elijah L. Paris, 21, was born in Portsmouth, Va., but spent much of his life in the Yakima Valley. The Wapato man worked as a barber.
The Pittsburgh, Penn, Tribune reported Paris was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.
The Allegheney County Medical Examiner said he suffered wounds to his head, neck, torso and extremities. His death was ruled a homicide, the community’s first since 2008.
The area’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Comments