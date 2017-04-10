2 hospitalized after driving into concrete wall in Kennewick

A woman and a man were unconscious and trapped in a car after colliding with a traffic signal pole and concrete wall in Kennewick.
A grey 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was moving fast heading west on Columbia Drive when it struck a curb at the intersection with Fruitland Street at 1:49 a.m. on Friday. The driver lost control and stuck a pole and a concrete wall head-on, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.
Driver Brisa Bajonero, 23, of Pasco, and her passenger, Javier Tapia, 23, of Kennewick, were unconscious and trapped in the car. The Kennewick Fire Department cut he car open to remove them.
She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment of facial fractures and internal bleeding, said Maynard.
Tapia was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said they obtained a search warrant to draw the driver’s blood to check for alcohol or drug impairment.
The cause of the crash was not determined.
Comments