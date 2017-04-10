Kennewick police arrest 2 men for 12 vehicle prowls

Two men are suspected of stealing from 12 parked cars and mailboxes in the area of West 10th Avenue and South Johnson Street in Kennewick.
Charles Cohee, 32, of Pasco, and 44 year Justin Harris, 44, of Kennewick, were arrested on suspicion of vehicle prowl and mail theft at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.
A witness reported seeing two men drop a stack of mail and coat behind a bush and get into a neighbor’s vehicle. They left walking west on 10th.
An officer found the men in the 800 block of North Morain Street.
Police said they searched the two men and found stolen credit cards, methamphetamine, BB gun and stolen property from 12 vehicles.
Cohee was allegedly smashing his heard against the partition in the patrol car and kicking a screen while being taken to jail, but did not need medical attention.
Comments