Stabbing suspect arrested, day care locked down

A Kennewick day care was briefly locked down Friday afternoon after the suspect in a March 18 stabbing cut through its play area while fleeing from police.
The Kennewick Police Department arrested Rey Calderon Jr., 28, in the course of investigating the stabbing after the victim sought treatment at a hospital for multiple stab wounds.
Police received a tip that Calderon was in the 700 block of South Hawthorne Street on Friday. Calderon fled on foot, cutting through several yards and a nearby day care.
The day care staff locked the facility down and Calderon was apprehended soon afterward, hiding behind a garbage can near a shed.
He is lodged at the Benton County jail on one count of resisting arrest, four charges of second degree criminal trespass, four counts of failure to comply and on a Department of Corrections hold. He is being held without bail or release, according to the jail’s daily inmate roster.
Comments