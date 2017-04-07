If what someone is doing looks suspicious, call the police

Kennewick police remind people to call them when something suspicious takes place.

As an example of legal yet odd behavior, the police provided a home surveillance video of two young men ringing a doorbell at 3 a.m. The residents did not know them and did not open the door.

“The subjects then appear to leave rather quickly after noticing the camera on the door,” police said.

The police said they encourage everyone to report suspicious circumstances and keep an eye on their neighbors’ homes.

“The two subjects seen in the video are not suspected of any crimes at this time, but I think we all agree that their actions certainly raise suspicions,” police said.