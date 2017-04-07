Crime

April 07, 2017 6:04 PM

West Richland girls finds there’s no going straight in a roundabout

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Roundabouts do not have a lane to go straight but a 17-year-old girl tried in West Richland on Friday morning.

She was driving south on Bombing Range Road at 3 a.m. when she failed to make it around the roundabout and instead went straight over the center island. Her car went over multiple curbs and hit street signs, trees and large rocks, according to West Richland police.

“Alcohol was a factor in the (crash),” police said in a statement.

Police said four passengers ran from the car before they arrived, but found three of them a few blocks away. One was a minor and they were all taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be checked for potential injuries.

The police did not report arresting the driver or the passengers, or if the driver was issued a citation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland 0:13

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland
Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video 4:03

Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video
Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning 1:09

Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos