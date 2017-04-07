West Richland girls finds there’s no going straight in a roundabout

Roundabouts do not have a lane to go straight but a 17-year-old girl tried in West Richland on Friday morning.
She was driving south on Bombing Range Road at 3 a.m. when she failed to make it around the roundabout and instead went straight over the center island. Her car went over multiple curbs and hit street signs, trees and large rocks, according to West Richland police.
“Alcohol was a factor in the (crash),” police said in a statement.
Police said four passengers ran from the car before they arrived, but found three of them a few blocks away. One was a minor and they were all taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be checked for potential injuries.
The police did not report arresting the driver or the passengers, or if the driver was issued a citation.
