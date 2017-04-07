Kennewick police seek man suspected of attacking woman

Kennewick police are asking for help in finding 49-year-old Alan Raymond Hooper, who is suspected of aggravated assault.
A 30-year-old Yakima woman was visiting Kennewick and told police she was offered a ride back to Yakima by Hooper. Instead, he allegedly drove to several locations and it became an argument between the two, police said.
The woman said Hooper stopped at the truck stop near the intersection of Highway 395 and West Seventh Avenue, pulled her out of the car by the hair, ripping a large clump out by the roots, before threatening her life.
She ran to a nearby house and asked them to call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333 and reference case number 17-11248.
