April 6, 2017 3:51 PM

Kennewick woman injured in three-car collision Thursday

By Bill Stevenson

A three-car rear-end collision in Kennewick left one woman injured on Thursday.

Gregory Denini, 43, of Kennewick, was stopping for a red light in a white 2005 Chevrolet Express van on North Edison Street near Highway 240 at 12:38 p. m on Thursday.

The Washington State Patrol said he was struck from behind by a gold 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Esther M. Graff, 83, of Kennewick, which was knocked into the back of Denini’s van.

A silver 2015 Ford Escape driven by Molly M. Fox, 35, of Richland, rear-ended Graff’s car.

Graff was injured and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not known.

The WSP said Fox caused the collision and they expected to issue her a citation for first-degree negligent driving.

