Motorcyclist dies in three-way collision on George Washington Way in Richland

A three-way collision between a motorcycle, car and delivery truck on George Washington Way in Richland left hte motorcyclist dead
A moving truck was stopped with the motorcyclist stopped behind him when a passenger car struck the motorcycle, according to Richland police.
The collision was near the Richland Police Department and had traffic stopped in both directions between the intersections with Knight Street and Swift Boulevard for a few hours.
The next of kin were notified but the police have not released the name of the deceased.
The cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation.
