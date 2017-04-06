Moses Lake man still at victim’s home when Kennewick police arrive

An ambulance crew tipped off Kennewick police of a possible case of domestic violence Thursday morning.
The medics reported taking a 37-year-old woman from 609 N. Tweedt St. to Trios Southridge Hospital. Police said she appeared to have been assaulted and the suspect was believed to still be at the home.
Robert Cadin Fogerson, 37, of Moses Lake, was at the apartment when officers arrived and arrested on suspicions of violating a no-contact order with the woman who lived in the apartment.
Police said the victim did not cooperate with them when interviewed at the hospital.
Officers determined the woman was the petitioner for a domestic violence related no-contact order against Fogerson.
