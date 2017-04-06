Crime

April 6, 2017 9:32 AM

Jersey barrier gets the attention of Benton City driver

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A Jersey barrier got the attention of a driver on Highway 240 in Richland near George Washington Way on Wednesday night.

Damon L. Deaton, 48, of Benton City, was driving a blue 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser west in the left lane when he lost control and struck the barrier in the median at 11:22 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The WSP said the cause of the crash was driver inattention and they cited him for first-degree negligent driving.

