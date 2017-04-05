West Richland newborn taken to hospital after Richland crash

A 3-week-old baby boy and two teens were taken to the hospital after a car crash Wednesday at the Richland city limits.
Franco Sanchez-Mendez, 21, of Prescott was driving a Toyota Camry west on Interstate 182 and was near the bypass highway interchange at 2:44 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
He changed lanes and his car hit a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Danielle Harrod, 17, of West Richland, according to the state patrol.
Harrod and both her passengers were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. The passengers were Michael Oslin, 17, of Richland, and Zayn Harrod, 3 weeks, of West Richland.
The hospital said they were not patients at Trios Wednesday night.
Sanchez-Mendez was not injured. The state patrol said it plans to cite him for an unsafe lane change.
