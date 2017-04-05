Women learn items left at Richland Goodwill are not free

Items left at the Goodwill are not free for the taking as two women found out Wednesday night.
A witness called 911 at 11:09 p.m. to report two women loading items into a blue pickup at the Goodwill at 690 Gage Blvd. in Richland, said Lt. Chris Lee. They were taking things from a pile next to the donation trailer.
An officer found them with miscellaneous clothing, outdoor patio umbrella, small power tools, and handbags loaded in the truck.
Ruby Cook, 38. Of Kennewick, and Kira Payne, 37, of Kennewick, were cited for third-degree theft and released.
