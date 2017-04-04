Kennewick police, deputies swarm school area looking for man with a gun

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base Pause

1:05 Journey of One Thousand Miles

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

1:26 VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:51 We try the new Girl Scout cookie flavors for you

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds