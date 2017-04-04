Crime

April 4, 2017 6:34 PM

Kennewick police, deputies swarm school area looking for man with a gun

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Police swarmed the area around Canyon View Elementary School in Kennewick looking for a man with a gun Tuesday afternoon.

Kennewick officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1200 block of West 22nd Place after a 911 caller said he felt threatened by five men, police said.

A witness said one of them had a pistol.

The suspects left the area in a red car, but later ditched it and fled on foot. One was seen going into a stranger’s home near the intersection of West 27th Avenue and South Lyle Street and coming out in a different shirt, before he was detained by police.

No gun was recovered. Two men were detained for questioning, police said. No other information was available Tuesday.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos