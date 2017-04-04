Kennewick police, deputies swarm school area looking for man with a gun

Police swarmed the area around Canyon View Elementary School in Kennewick looking for a man with a gun Tuesday afternoon.
Kennewick officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1200 block of West 22nd Place after a 911 caller said he felt threatened by five men, police said.
A witness said one of them had a pistol.
The suspects left the area in a red car, but later ditched it and fled on foot. One was seen going into a stranger’s home near the intersection of West 27th Avenue and South Lyle Street and coming out in a different shirt, before he was detained by police.
No gun was recovered. Two men were detained for questioning, police said. No other information was available Tuesday.
