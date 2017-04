0:35 Time-lapse of Tar Heels fans celebrating UNC's national championship in Chapel Hill Pause

1:05 Journey of One Thousand Miles

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:26 VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds