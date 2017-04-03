Cars from same Kennewick apartment vandalized

Two cars belonging to people in the same Kennewick apartment were damaged on Sunday.
Windows on an Acura and a Volkswagen Jetta were broken and the paint extensively damaged by what appears to be scratches from a key, said Kennewick police Sgt. Randy Maynard.
The cars were parked next to each other in an apartment parking lot in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue.
Anyone with information about the people responsible for the vandalism is asked to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
Comments