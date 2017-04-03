Kennewick man suspected of aiming pistol at another man

Kennewick police are trying to determine why a man aimed a pistol at another man outside of Dayspring Ministries on Monday.
When police arrived at the ministries at 219 E. Columbia Drive, the suspect had already left in a black later-model Chevrolet Corvette, police said.
The car was later stopped in the GESA Credit Union parking lot at 100 N. Huntington St. The driver got out of the vehicle and complied with police.
Daniel Kuh, 52, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault with a firearm.
The Corvette was impounded to be searched using a warrant.
