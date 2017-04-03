Six vehicle pileup injures Kennewick woman

Six vehicles collided on Highway 395 on Saturday because the drivers were following too closely to the one ahead of them.
The pileup occurred at 1:21 p.m. where the highway intersects Yelm Avenue near the Kennewick city limits, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Lindsay J. Newton, 31, to Kennewick, was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Sonic and stopped for traffic.
The five vehicles following her rear-ended her and the vehicles ahead of them.
Landon S. Parker, 47, of Spokane Valley, was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup and struck Newton’s car.
Newton was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.
Tori J. Zuniga, 52, of Pasco, was driving a black 2000 Ford F150 pickup and struck Parker.
Howard K. Young, 69, of Pasco, was driving a green 2001 Ford Ranger pickup and struck Zuniga.
Samuel Nava-Gonzalez, 34, of Kennewick, was driving a black 2004 GMC Sierra pickup and struck Young.
And Steven Boyce, 58, of Aurora, Ore., was driving a white 2008 Ford F350 pickup and struck Nave-Gonzalez.
The state patrol said the cause of the collisions was drivers following too closely and possible charges are pending the outcome of their investigation.
