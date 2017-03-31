Pasco police officer extinguishes burning garage

A Pasco police officer saw a garage on fire and put it out with a fire extinguisher from his patrol car on Friday.
Officer Joe Mullen saw the fire at 416 W. Shoshone Street at about 1 a.m. The exterior of the garage was burning. The Pasco Fire Department was summoned as he used a fire extinguisher.
“The fire was out by the time we got there. It didn’t extend to inside the building,” said Dave Ferguson, Pasco Fire Department battalion chief.
The damage to the garage was minor.
“The initial thought is that it was intentionally set on fire,” Ferguson said.
Pasco police collected evidence and was helping to investigate.
The fire was arson and evidence was collected.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or 509-628-0333.
