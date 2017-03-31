Kennewick police arrest suspected US bank robber

A man who tried to rob US Bank in Kennewick was arrested Friday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the McDonald’s on Clearwater at 7:25 a.m. by employees, who said the man fit the robber’s description from news stories, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The suspect, who was not named, was positively identified from bank surveillance photos, police said. He was wearing the same clothing when he was arrested.
He had allegedly walked into the bank branch at 1221 N. Columbia Center Blvd. shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday and handed a teller a hard-to-read note.
When the teller asked, “What does this say,” he fled.
He is being interviewed by detectives, and more information is expected to be released later today, police said.
