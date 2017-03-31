Fleet of police boats coming to Columbia Point for training

When you see 10 or more police boats near Columbia Point next week, relax. Nothing bad happened it is only a training class.
A Basic Marine Law Enforcement training program is taking place April 3-7 on the Columbia River. The sessions are hosted by the state Parks and Recreation Commission through their boating program.
About 30 officers are coming from around the state to receive on-the-water vessel operator training by doing drills, practicing watercraft stops and marine patrol exercises, said Benton County Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
“(We) request that other boaters in the area steer clear of the vessels during these training sessions,” he said.
For more information, call Lt. Steve Caughey at 509-7350-6555 or by email at Steve.Caughey@co.benton.wa.us.
