Grandchild might go to jail? Could be a scam if they ask for money

For most people, an anonymous call claiming to be a grandson in trouble is a far-fetched scam attempt, but for a few, it is a tragic theft playing on their emotions.
Kennewick police said a couple in the 1900 block of West 22nd Avenue fell for it and bought thousands of dollars in Best Buy gift cards and gave the numbers on the cards to the scam artist.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida contacted Kennewick police to report an 82-year-old was scammed for $6,000 buying Best Buy gift cards to keep his “grandson” out of jail. The police have information on a suspect living in Kennewick.
A round of scam phone calls is taking place in Yakima County where the caller tells people their grandchild is in danger of going to jail unless they send money.
“The person on the phone often sounds convincing and has information regarding actually family members although the caller is a scammer,” said a statement from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Police warn people to never give out personal information such as credit cards or bank account information and to be aware that a caller ID can be faked.
“Be wary of anyone calling and asking for personal information,” the statement said. “If you receive such a call, terminate the call immediately and report it to your local law enforcement agency.”
