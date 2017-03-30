Kennewick home invasion may be connected to marijuana sales

Armed men with masks invaded a Kennewick home and struck a young woman in the head with a baseball bat while robbing her.
Police say five to seven masked men entered a home in the 800 block of West 26th Avenue at 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday through the front door. One man was armed with a pistol and another with a baseball bat.
An 18-year-old woman reported being hit on the head with the bat during the robbery but didn’t require medical attention. She was at home with her 19-year-old boyfriend and her grandmother. Neither of them was injured.
A K-9 was used to track the suspects but was unsuccessful.
Police said the victims claim the robbers wanted electronic devices, but during the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the victim’s home and said they found evidence of illegal drug sales.
Jesse A. Godsil, 19, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
If you have any information about the robbery, you are asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. People offering information can remain anonymous.
