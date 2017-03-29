Use your cellphone, get a ticket during distracted driver month

If you text or use your cellphone while driving, then stop it.
April is distracted driving awareness month and extra police, deputies and state troopers are going to be focused on catching people driving distracted with their cellphones, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).
“This show of force calls attention to the public safety threat posed by drivers being distracted by texting or talking on their phones,” said Angie Ward, WTSC program manager.
Getting caught costs a minimum of $136 for the ticket.
Fatalities from distracted drivers climbed 32 percent between 2014 and 2015, said Ward. A study shows 71 percent of distracted drivers are using cellphones.
Local law enforcement taking part includes the Benton and Franklin counties sheriffs’ offices, Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland police departments, and the Washington State Patrol.
“Our goal is that everyone will become more aware of the dangers of driving distracted. It only takes one driver distracted for a few seconds to wreck lives forever … we just have to turn our phones off and turn safety on,” Ward said.
