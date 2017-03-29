Kennewick woman’s to do list - Tear off gas nozzle, go to gym, Taco Bell and jail

1:00 D.C. suspect forgets to cover his face until mid-robbery Pause

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from NFL offseason

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet