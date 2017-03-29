Kennewick woman’s to do list - Tear off gas nozzle, go to gym, Taco Bell and jail

A Kennewick woman tore out a gas pump nozzle, went to the gym, Taco Bell and then jail on Tuesday night.
Shannon M. Mellon, 45, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief and driving while her license is suspended.
A witness told police Mellon was pumping gas at the Sun Pacific Station at 3419 W. Clearwater Ave. when she drove off without hanging up the gas pump nozzle. The nozzle and the hose tore away from the pump and was still hanging from her car, according to police.
Police said the witness followed her to the Gold’s Gym parking lot, where she allegedly removed the nozzle and threw it into some bushes.
Later Mellon reportedly went to Taco Bell to eat and the witness called 911. Police said the officer found her and she denied damaging the pump.
The officer arrested her.
