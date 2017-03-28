Scammer seeking donations for police calls Richland cop

A con artist called a Richland man asking for money to support fallen police officers. He didn’t know he called the police.
The Richland police officer asked the caller for information and was told the person on the phone was Jackson and he was in Sarasota, Fla. The Caller ID read Benton City and the charity he named doesn’t exist. When asked for more information, the caller hung up.
Police say there are organizations to help the families of fallen police officers, but you should check online or get a phone number to call the charity back if you are not sure if they are legitimate. Never give your financial information to a caller until you are sure.
Comments