Kennewick woman dies despite dispatcher coaching CPR

Benton County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating Sunday’s death of a Kennewick woman who couldn’t be revived by a 911 dispatcher’s CPR instructions.
Merridy Katherine Lockerby, 49, died after her daughter’s boyfriend administered CPR until an ambulance arrived at the home in the 203000 block of East 14th Place, said Jerry Hatcher, Benton County’s interim sheriff.
The sheriff’s department and coroner’s office were called in to investigate.
Hatcher said Lockerby had no visible wounds. The coroner’s office plans an autopsy but the results are not expected for several weeks.
