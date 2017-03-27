Richland police: Have you seen these credit card scammers?

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami Pause

4:03 Pasco police have a hit with karaoke video

0:46 School cams in Wisconsin catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment