Richland police: Have you seen these credit card scammers?

Richland police are asking the public to help find a pair of credit card scammers.
Police released photos of two men and a maroon Jeep Liberty in hopes of finding the men suspected of placing a credit card skimmer at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue on March 15.
A skimmer records information from credit and debit cards used to pay for gas at the pump and then uses the information to steal money.
Police say they believe the device was installed from March 13 to 15.
Police said the suspects stayed at a local motel March 10-14. They hope a hotel employee may remember them or the SUV.
Anyone with information about the men is asked to call 509-942-7648 or send email to sswanson@ci.richland.wa.us.
Comments