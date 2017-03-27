Kennewick man barricades himself after license plate violation

Kennewick police suspect it was more than a traffic ticket that triggered a man to run and refuse to come out of a house over the weekend.
On Saturday morning an officer tried to stop a white 2001 Cadillac DeVille for a license plate violation near the intersection of West First Avenue and South Benton Street, but the driver sped away, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.
When the officer lost sight of the car, he stopped the chase.
The Cadillac was found abandoned near the intersection of East Sixth Avenue and South Alder Place. Police seized it and got a warrant to search it.
Police say they found evidence to confirm the driver was Darren Yeater, 26, of Kennewick. They also found a pistol, pills and suspected heroin with paraphernalia.
About 4 p.m. Sunday, police went to Yeater’s home on the 3700 block of West Second Avenue. Two women came outside and said he had barricaded himself in the house, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Two and a half hours later the Tri-City Regional SWAT team was summoned to help.
“There was a concern for officer safety,” said Maynard. “There was also a concern for the general public because he already demonstrated … a lack of concern for (their) safety.”
Yeater surrendered about 90 minutes later and was taken into custody.
He was booked on suspicion of illegal possession of a gun, attempting to elude police, failure to comply and drug possession.
