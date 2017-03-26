Richland woman, Benton City teens injured in crash

An adult and two teen girls in a crash near Benton City Sunday afternoon were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Jazmin Amador, 26, of Richland, was driving a Honda Civic west on Highland Extension Road at 2:35 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
She did not stop at a stop sign and was hit in the intersection of Highway 225 about a mile north of Benton City by a Kia Optima heading north, according to the state patrol.
The 16-year-old driver of the Optima and a 16-year-old passenger in the same car were not named by the state patrol. Both are from Benton City.
Amador is expected to be charged with failing to yield the right of way, according to the state patrol.
Comments