Richland driver jailed, accused of DUI in 2-vehicle crash

A driver was taken to the Benton County jail Saturday, accused of being under the influence when he ran into a pickup south of Finley.
Saul Roman-Ramos, 26, of Richland, was driving a Honda Civic on Highway 397 near the intersection with Private Road 1924 at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Carol Anderson, 70, of Pocatello, Idaho, slowed her pickup to make a left hand turn, and the Honda hit the back of the pickup, according to police reports.
Anderson was not injured, but her passenger, Bryan Andersen, 52, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick for evaluation, according to the state patrol and Benton Fire District No. 1.
Roman-Ramos also was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital before going to jail.
