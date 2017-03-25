Police looking for driver who caused havoc during Kennewick pursuit

Kennewick police are asking for help finding the driver who almost caused a collision fleeing from an officer Saturday morning.
An officer tried to stop a 2001 white Cadillac near West First Avenue and South Benton Street at 9:56 a.m., according to police reports.
The car was driven recklessly away from the officer, running stop signs at a high rate of speed and almost hitting another vehicle at East Third Avenue and Washington Street, according to police.
It came close to crashing near Beech Street and East Fourth Avenue, police said.
The officer stopped the pursuit before reaching Washington Street out of concern for public safety.
The Cadillac was later found abandoned in the alley near Alder Place and East Sixth Avenue.
A male driver and female passenger were in the car when the officer tried to stop it. The license plate is BAA7062.
Anyone with information may call 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
