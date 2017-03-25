Crime

March 25, 2017 10:39 AM

Apple turnover makes mess of traffic near Burbank

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Highway 124 east of Burbank was closed to traffic early Saturday morning after a semi rolled over.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the road was closed three miles east of the Burbank Highway 12 junction at 4:15 a.m.

At about 6:30 a.m. traffic started moving in one lane, with a flagger directing traffic in alternating directions, the Department of Transportation said.

The semi was removed and traffic movement was back to normal about 9:30 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol said the truck was hauling apples. The driver was not injured.

