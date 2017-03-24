Kennewick police wait at suspect’s home for her taxi to arrive

Kennewick police offer home delivery when it comes to catching shoplifters.
A woman arrived at Walmart on South Quillan Street at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday by taxi with her young son. She allegedly wandered the store putting things in her cart, including a $400 computer then tried to leave the store without paying, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.
Store security stopped her at the door. When they were removing the computer from the cart she grabbed stolen bags with items in it and fled outside to a waiting taxi.
The police contacts the taxi company and the driver told them they were going to the 4700 block of West Metaline Avenue, said Maynard.
When she arrived home, she found the Kennewick police waiting for her.
Bianca Lopez, 25, of Kennewick, was given a ticket for third-degree theft and released by police because she was caring for the boy.
No further information was available.
