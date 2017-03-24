Pasco police happy to baby-sit to keep kids safe

Pasco police Officer Travis Park spent part of his Thursday shift playing with a Mikey Mouse doll as he entertained a pair of young girls.
The 4- and 5-year-old girls were laughing and enjoying their time at the police department while waiting for placement by Child Protective Services because of their mother’s suspected drug problem.
Pasco police met the sisters while arresting their father for felony assault at 5 p.m.
Their mother allegedly dropped them off with their dad with little warning in order for her to take methamphetamine, police said.
“Dad was OK with watching the girls but had a physical fight with his brother in violation of a no-contact order,” police said. “Grandma's house, where this occurred, is allegedly the site of more meth use.”
Police were unable to find a safe place for the girls and notified CPS. Four hours after their father was taken to jail, the girls were moved to a temporary foster home.
“We wanted to tell this story about the girls, but we are not identifying them. Their faces are blurred in the photo,” police said. “The address and dad's name will not be used in this story.”
Police are still investigating the story behind how they came to stay at the police department and stayed with Park.
“There are worse cases out there. We wish those parents the courage to get off drugs,” said police. “There are a lot of parents out there who will find themselves making the choice to get treatment in order to win back custody of kids they have lost.”
