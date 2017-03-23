Crime

March 23, 2017 3:36 PM

Hold your fire — no shooting allowed on Columbia River Road

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond has a message for people targeting shooting along Columbia River Road — stop.

Complaints about people shooting guns at the at the north end of road, near West Sagemoor Road, are coming into the sheriff’s office.

They have received multiple reports of bullets going into nearby orchards where people are working, said the sheriff’s office.

“In the interest of public safely, we have been conducting extra patrols to stop the shooting in this area,” said Raymond.

Shooting in the area is prohibited and people caught can face prosecution.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos