Thief learns Kennewick street is dead-end the hard way

A thief ran from police in a stolen car and found South Everett Place in Kennewick is a dead-end the hard way.
Neighbors called police at 9:53 p.m. to report a car on fire in an undeveloped part of the cul-de-sac on Wednesday. It was the stolen 1995 dark green Honda Accord an officer saw earlier, said Sgt. Randy Maynard. An officer tried to stop the Honda but the driver fled and got away.
The thief had later driven it off the road in the 3100 block of South Everett Place and downhill into a small canyon. Maynard said it appear it was moving fast and the driver didn’t realize the road ended.
The car was found still running with a key in the ignition. It sustained front end damage and the right front tire was destroyed, but it was not on fire.
“It may have been the radiator or it blew a head gasket and was blowing smoke,” said Maynard.
The thief got away and the case remains under investigation.
People who saw the suspect or know something about the case are asked to call the police at 509-628-0333.
