Teen caught by clerk after trying to rob Kennewick store

A teenager tried to rob Mr. E’s Food Mart in Kennewick and was caught by an employee.
A 15-year-old male walked into the store at 325 S. Union St. on Tuesday and demanded money from the store clerk, police said. He kept his hands in his pockets, leaving the clerk to believe he had a gun.
The clerk kept asking the teenager questions and he fled without the money.
Police said another employee was going to the store and saw the suspect, catching him and bringing him back to the store, where he was arrested for armed robbery.
