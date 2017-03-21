Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for Pasco man with warrant

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man wanted for a warrant from Benton County.
Gabriel James Candalaria, 25, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of being in unlawful possession of a firearm, said Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Candalaria has the tattoo of the name “Jamie” on the left side of his neck.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
