Crime

March 21, 2017 4:14 PM

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers looks for Pasco man with warrant

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a Pasco man wanted for a warrant from Benton County.

Gabriel James Candalaria, 25, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of being in unlawful possession of a firearm, said Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Candalaria has the tattoo of the name “Jamie” on the left side of his neck.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos