Spray paint fails to disguise stolen Kennewick pickup

Spray paint didn’t work too well to camouflage a stolen Kennewick pickup.
On Thursday the truck owner told police he loaned his green 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup to a woman but she hadn’t returned it for three weeks, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Kennewick police started keeping an eye out for the stolen truck and at 1 a.m. Saturday they spotted a truck with the same license plates it near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and South Union Street.
That truck wasn’t green.
“It was white with green splotches underneath. They didn’t quite use enough paint,” said Lattin.
The driver was Gina M. Esquivel, 21, of Kennewick, who had borrowed the truck. She was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.
A 32-year-old passenger was released.
The pickup was impounded to be searched as part of an on-going drug investigation, he said.
Comments