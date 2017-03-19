Pasco man injured in two-vehicle collision on Highway 124 near Burbank

A Pasco man was injured Saturday afternoon when a pickup turned in front of his car on Highway 124, five miles east of Burbank.
J.J. Estrada-Garcia, 45, was taken by ambulance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco for treatment after the 12:45 p.m. crash.
The Washington State Patrol reported that Estrada-Garcia was eastbound on the highway in a 1997 Nissan Sentra.
The car was approaching the intersection with Monument Drive when a westbound 2013 Ford F250 turned left into the path of the Nissan, the state patrol said.
The pickup driver, Scott G. Walker, 54, of Burbank, was taken to a Tri-City hospital by a private party.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the cause of the wreck is under further investigation.
