March 19, 2017 2:12 PM

Pasco man injured in two-vehicle collision on Highway 124 near Burbank

By Kristin M. Kraemer

A Pasco man was injured Saturday afternoon when a pickup turned in front of his car on Highway 124, five miles east of Burbank.

J.J. Estrada-Garcia, 45, was taken by ambulance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco for treatment after the 12:45 p.m. crash.

The Washington State Patrol reported that Estrada-Garcia was eastbound on the highway in a 1997 Nissan Sentra.

The car was approaching the intersection with Monument Drive when a westbound 2013 Ford F250 turned left into the path of the Nissan, the state patrol said.

The pickup driver, Scott G. Walker, 54, of Burbank, was taken to a Tri-City hospital by a private party.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the cause of the wreck is under further investigation.

