Benton City man accused of DUI wreck, leaving 2 injured behind

A Benton City man pleaded innocent this week to driving drunk when he ran a stop sign, hit another car and drove off, leaving behind an injured woman and her son.
Benton County sheriff’s deputies claim William Patrick Dwyer, 56, was in such a hurry to leave the collision scene that his pickup ended up dragging the other car partly down the road because the vehicles were tangled together.
The wreck was Feb. 22 at the corner of Ninth and Della avenues.
The other driver Ma Guadalupe Diaz Espinoza was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with a minor concussion and injuries to her hip and shoulder. Her 15-year-old son had a leg injury.
The teen told deputies that his mother picked him up from work and they were driving home when they were hit.
He said Dwyer got out of his truck but then took off when he heard sirens, according to documents filed in Benton County Superior Court.
Deputies followed a clear path of scraped pavement and tire marks to Dwyer’s home where a white truck with front-end damage was parked, said documents.
When deputies knocked on the door, a man said “just a minute,” then a short time later Dwyer was caught walking out a back door, said deputies.
Dwyer was showing signs of intoxication, including slurring his words and having trouble walking. He was taken to the Benton County Jail for a breathalyzer test and later to the hospital for a blood test. The results were not released.
His trial is June 5 on charges of DUI and hit and run from an injury accident.
