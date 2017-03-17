Crime

March 17, 2017 12:47 PM

Pistol spotted with a group arguing in Richland

By Bill Stevenson

A 911 caller reported seeing a gun in a crowd of people arguing on the 1200 block of Gowen Avenue in Richland on Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived at 3:45 p.m., they detained several people and began asking if a gun was pulled and if anyone was threatened, said police Sgt. Drew Florence.

The witness only saw the pistol but didn’t know if it was used as a threat, said Florence.

“It has to be more than just being seen (to be felony assault),” said Florence.

No one was arrested but a vehicle was seized to be searched after a judge approves a warrant.

